TK Maxx has paired up with the charity to sell limited edition clothing for Red Nose Day as some of the biggest brits in showbiz join the campaign.

Actor Martin Freeman and Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden are among the celebs fronting the campaign.

The famous faces have been seen sporting clothes featuring characters from Roger Hargreaves’ Mr Men and Little Miss book series - with iconic red noses.

Red Nose Day takes place on March 17 this year. (Comic Relief) (Image: Comic Relief)

Britain's Got Talent, Love Island and Doctor Who stars unite for Red Nose Day

Freeman, best known for his roles in The Hobbit and Sherlock, 51, was photographed to support the campaign, wearing a blue sweatshirt saying “good vibes”.

Meanwhile, Holden, 51, donned a pink T-shirt with a Little Miss Fabulous image that had a red nose, red hair features and a red bag.

Other big names joining the campaign include broadcaster Fearne Cotton; Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville; Doctor Who actress Jodie Whittaker; singer Rachel Stevens and Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas.

The celebrities were photographed by Matt Holyoak as part of the charity's partnership with the retailer which has existed since 2005.

In 18 years, TK Maxx’s partnership with Comic Relief has raised more than £30 million.

Speaking about the campaign, former Love Island host Laura Whitmore, 37, said: “This year’s collection is the most colourful yet with the designs starring iconic Mr Men Little Miss characters.

“I lucked out and got to embody Mr Greedy on set, chomping on a delicious cake – what more could you want?”

Strictly head judge Ballas, 62, called the range “absolutely fabulous” and encouraged “everyone to get involved in whatever way they can”.

Meanwhile, former S Club 7 member Stevens, 44, said: “It’s all for such a good cause so check them out and get involved if you can.”

TK Maxx launches charity Comic Relief range

TK Maxx launched its partnership with Comic Relief back in 2005. ( Comic Relief) (Image: Comic Relief)

The major retailer is selling an adult T-shirt for £12.99 with at least £5 being donated to Comic Relief.

You can pick up a childrens’ T-shirt for £6.99 kids with at least £2.50 of every sale going to the charity.

Alongside the T-shirts and sweatshirts, which use Fairtrade cotton, the new collection also includes aprons, tote bags, lunch bags, notebooks, water bottles, plush toys and mugs.

When is Red Nose Day 2023?





It’s time to break the ice!@EmmaWillis, Oti Mabuse, & @Rylan will be testing their willpower, determination & survival skills as they spend 3 punishing days and 2 freezing nights crossing the Cairngorm mountains.

Why? To raise vital funds for Comic Relief of course!@BBCiPlayer pic.twitter.com/idPdzmXxPt — Comic Relief (@comicrelief) February 3, 2023

Red Nose Day takes place on Friday, March 17, 2023 when the live charity show will be broadcast on BBC One.

The charity programme will be presented by the likes of AJ Odudu, David Tennant, Joel Dommett, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball.

Money raised for Comic Relief has helped more than 11.7 million people through poverty relief, access to safe accommodation and specialist services for those going through, or at risk of, domestic abuse and children and young people in the UK and throughout the world.

The news follows the announcement that Emma Willis, Rylan Clark and Oti Mabuse are set to take on the challenge of climbing Scotland’s Cairn Gorm mountain for Red Nose Day, in aid of Comic Relief.

Their adventure will be captured for a documentary, Frozen: Emma, Oti and Rylan’s Red Nose Day Challenge, which will air on BBC One and iPlayer in the run-up to Red Nose Day on March 17.