INSTAGRAM is one of the most popular apps for photo sharing, with users able to curate a profile of permanent images as well as post pictures as a story that only lasts for 24 hours.
Now Meta has announced a new way to share on Instagram, and it doesn’t involve images.
Instagram Notes has recently been rolled out and allows users to post text updates.
How to use Instagram Notes
Notes are short posts of up to 60 characters using just text and emojis.
To leave a note, you just go to the top of your inbox and you will see the option sitting above your messages.
You can then select the followers you follow back or people on your Close Friends list that will see your note.
Once posted, your Note will appear at the top of their inbox for 24 hours when they will then disappear, much like stories. Replies to Notes will arrive as DMs in your inbox.
Instagram says that feedback showed users used the function for asking for recommendations and even just sharing what they’re up to.
If you don't see Notes, try and update your Instagram app to the latest version.
