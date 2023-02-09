Anne Britten only started working at Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary School last September, and her first task was to prepare her staff, and pupils, for a visit by Welsh inspection agency Estyn the following month.

In a recent report of its findings, the inspectors were full of praise for the "positive and inclusive" school where pupils "enjoy learning and are enthusiastic during lessons".

Following their visit, Mrs Britten said she was "delighted" the inspectors had recognised the hard work of her colleagues and the children.

Estyn said pupils at Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary make "good progress in developing their listening, speaking, reading, digital and numeracy" skills, and "listen well to adults and each other".

Staff there have a "thorough knowledge of pupils’ individual needs, which contributes strongly to a positive and productive learning environment", and provide "stimulating activities that encourage pupils to apply themselves fully to their learning".

The inspectors also commended Mrs Britten for her role, saying: "The headteacher shares responsibilities effectively among the senior leadership team and she is beginning to develop purposeful professional learning opportunities for staff."

Speaking after the report was published, Mrs Britten said: I am delighted that the inspectors recognised the children’s wellbeing and their attitudes to learning as strengths of the school, commenting on the good progress made by many and how polite and welcoming our children are.

"I am so proud of the children - they are a credit to the community.

"Estyn also noted the positive working relationships staff have with children and their thorough knowledge of individual children’s needs, and the strong involvement of the governing body. We have a great team here in Blaenavon Heritage School.”

Cllr Richard Clark, Torfaen Council's executive member for education, congratulated Mrs Britten and the school community on their excellent inspection report.

He said: "The teaching staff, pupils and wider school community should rightly be very proud of this report.

"It is pleasing to see how the school has continued to develop and build on the previous good Estyn report."