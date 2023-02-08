Clothing retailer M&Co, which has been a strong presence on Tenby’s High Street since 2017, has announced it will shut all of its 170 UK stories this spring.

The Scotland-based company appointed administrators for the second time at the end of 2022 after previously collapsing in 2020.

Now, although a new buyer has been found for the brand, the purchase did not include the physical stores, meaning they will close down at Easter with a job loss of approaching 2,000 expected.

AK Retail Holdings, which has bought the brand, is also the owner of Yours Clothing.

The building occupied by M&Co has been a shop since 1902. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

M&Co came to Tenby to take over the majority of the premises occupied by the family business T.P. Hughes & Son, which had been trading since 1902.

The store has entrances on both High Street and Upper Frog Street, and two trading floors.

The M&Co closures were announced on social media by branches across the UK.

It states on Facebook: “Unfortunately we haven’t received the news we would have hoped for during our administration period, and would like to share this news with you.

“As we haven’t received any funded, deliverable offers that would result in the transfer of the company’s stores or staff to a potential buyer, this means that all of our stores will close.”

