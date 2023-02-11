We look at their cases.

Rachel Jenkins

Callum Ryan

A man and woman were jailed for more than seven years for drug trafficking offences.

Callum Ryan, 30, from Ebbw Vale, and Rachel Jenkins, 34, from the Rhymney area of Caerphilly, were locked up at Cardiff Crown Court.

Ryan pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a cocaine and was sent to prison for four years.

Jenkins admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of the class A drug and possession of ecstasy.

She was jailed for three years and two months.

Kallum Mogford

Drugs boss Kallum Mogford was caught dealing cocaine in the Gwent valleys.

The 25-year-old from Abertillery was arrested when detectives linked him to another trafficker using the same drugs line.

Newport Crown Court heard Mogford sent messages boasting about having high quality cocaine for sale.

He was jailed for three years and nine months.

Daniel Lynch

Paedophile Daniel Lynch raped a little girl after showing her a pornographic film and grooming her by promising to buy her an iPhone and trainers.

The 38-year-old convicted killer from Cwmbran tried to bribe her with £100 to buy her silence but she had the bravery to stand up to him and tell her mother.

Lynch was jailed for 18 years after he was found guilty of a catalogue of sexual offences following a trial.

Kane Price

A man with a history of violence gouged his girlfriend’s eyes and broke her rib with a kick during a brutal attack in the early hours last Boxing Day.

Kane Price, 32, carried out the shocking alcohol-fuelled assault after the couple had been to his grandmother’s house for Christmas dinner and then at a party.

The jealous defendant from Newport had accused his now ex-partner of flirting with his friends at the gathering.

Price was jailed for five years after admitting intentional strangulation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and battery.

Rhys Williams

Rhys Williams, 31, from Newport, left a man with potentially life-threatening injuries after fracturing his skull in two places with a single punch at a house party.

Stephen Owen suffered a bleed on the brain following the alcohol-fuelled assault.

The defendant had argued with the complainant during the party at a flat in the city back in the summer of 2020.

Williams was jailed for 26 months after pleading guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on the day of his trial.