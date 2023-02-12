St Andrews Lliswerry is the hub of the community for many people who live there, with the vicars playing a central role in the lives of many.

Having identified approximately 30 members of the local community who were of concern during the current cost of living crisis, Lovell donated winter warmer care packages to the church for them to distribute to those most in need.

Rev Linda, vicar and focal minister of St Andrews Church, said: “As soon as we heard the news of the price increase for energy, we knew there would be a need for help.

“The donations from Lovell enable us to help with more than a welcome, a drink and something to eat. In fact, it completes what we are called to do. It's proof that together we can do so much more than we can alone.

“While we are able, we will continue to help as and where we can and with the help of the community volunteers, we hope to make the hub a regular occurrence.”

Gemma Clissett, regional partnerships director at Lovell, said: “We couldn’t be happier about being able to help the people of Lliswerry during this cost of living crisis.

"We hope our donation has been able to do some good for those most at risk in the area, and cannot thank the people of St Andrews enough for tirelessly working to support their community.”

The donation comes as Lovell is building new homes nearby, at its Locke Gardens development in Newport.

Locke Gardens, which is part of Glan Llyn, offers a collection of 500 new homes, including a range of 285 two, three and four-bedroom open market sale homes, along with 80 affordable homes and 135 shared ownership homes delivered in partnership with Pobl.