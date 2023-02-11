The latest round of Community Matters funding will see a record £2.5 million shared among grassroots organisations committed to tackling fuel poverty, including Ebenezer Baptist Church, which has been awarded £6,000 to offer a warm hub and a hot meal to people in Abertillery.

Eryl Dykes, church secretary at Ebenezer Baptist Church, said: “The grant from the Community Matters Fund will make a big difference to the range of help we can offer our community.

"With the cost-of-living crisis already being felt, the provision of warm spaces such as our Soup and a Sandwich venue will be vital.

"We are seeing a number of very lonely people for whom soup and a sandwich is proving to be a lifeline Thank you to the National Grid Electricity Distribution for your invaluable support this winter.”

The latest round of Community Matters funding was launched by National Grid’s electricity distribution business as an urgent response to the national cost of living crisis, which is putting millions of households at risk of fuel poverty.

Alison Sleightholm, regulation and corporate director at National Grid, said: “Tackling fuel poverty is an immediate and pressing priority for us.

"This year, we’re giving away a record amount to support our most vulnerable. We’re pleased to see the first community organisations, charities and local authorities being awarded their grants. Our multimillion-pound fund is supporting a wide range of worthwhile and ambitious projects which will benefit communities this winter and help families keep homes warm.”

In all, around 300 grassroots organisations will benefit from the latest round of funding across the Midlands, South West and South Wales.

Earlier this year, more than 100 local groups received crucial fuel poverty grants after making successful applications to the fund. This time, applicants will also have access to a range of free training and energy efficiency advice materials which they can customise and share with their communities, to support planned or existing projects.

The Community Matters Fund is part of National Grid’s distribution Business Plan pledge to support vulnerable customers. This includes a commitment to support 113,000 customers to make energy savings of £60 million over five years and to extend the reach of its Priority Services Register, which provides tailored support to vulnerable customers.