Reginald Frederick Watson - known as Reg - died on December 27, aged 97.

Mourners gathered at Gwent Crematorium on Wednesday to pay tribute to Mr Watson, who was described as “a perfect gentleman” and whose presence “brightened up any room”.

Mr Watson was born in Cardiff in 1925, but lost his father, John, at the age of three as a result of the long-term impact of serving in the trenches in the First World War.

After leaving school in 1939, Mr Watson became a junior clerk at the electricity board. However, he dreamed of joining the Royal Air Force.

At 15, he joined the Air Training Corps. During his time there, he boxed for Wales in the Home International Services Championships, and excelled in the educational aspects of training – scoring the highest marks in Wales in the Air Traffic Control proficiency test – and was promoted to Corporal.

The crew of a Lancaster bomber from 138 squadron. (Image: Family photo)

In the latter years of World War II, Mr Watson served in 138 Squadron in the RAF.

From March 1945, 138 Squadron was relocated to RAF Tuddenham in Suffolk and, with their Lancaster bombers, became part of the main bomber force of the RAF’s Number Three group.

During his time with 138 Squadron, Mr Watson flew as a rear gunner on bombing missions, as well as food dropping operations over the Netherlands, and on prisoner of war repatriation flights.

By 1945, Mr Watson reached the rank of Flight Sergeant.

Reg Watson was a rear gunner in 138 Squadron's Lancaster bombers. (Image: Family photo)

After the war, Mr Watson returned to working at the electricity board in order to help support his mum Annie and his sister Betty.

Moving to Newport, he married Cathy Doman at Bethesda Baptist Chapel in Rogerstone in September 1962.

“It was recognised by all their friends as a match made in heaven. It was just meant to be,” said friend Gerry Moore.

Reg and Cathy Watson married in September 1962. (Image: Family photo)

The couple loved to travel, crossing the Atlantic on Concorde and on the Queen Elizabeth II ocean liner, and were keen golfers – competing individually and as a pair.

“Green-fingered Reg loved his garden, and grew a great variety of fruit and vegetables,” Mr Moore said.

As well as growing produce in the garden of their Bassaleg home and their greenhouse, Mr and Mrs Watson also tended a nearby allotment.

Tributes have been paid to 'perfect gentleman' Reg Watson. (Image: Family photo)

“Reg served his country,” said Mr Moore. “Reg was good company, and his presence brightened up any room.

“Reg was thoughtful, caring, generous, yet grateful and very dignified.

“In summary, a perfect gentleman.”

“He was very well-respected,” said neighbour Lyn Jenkins. “He was a real gentleman.”

Mourners stood to pay their respects as The Last Post was played during the committal.