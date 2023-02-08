Skindred’s single Nobody, first released in 2002, has resurfaced on tiktok thanks to a new dance craze, which sees users shaking their hips and flopping their arms around to the metal hit.

The hashtag #Skindred has gained up to 8.1 million views after Tiktok user Shin shared a video of him dancing to the 2002 single - which has been viewed up to 18,000 times.

Benji Webb on Tiktok attempting the latest dance craze to his bands song. Video: Benji Webb

Benji Webbe, lead singer of Skindred, even attempted the dance himself - gaining 60,700 likes and 119 shares.

He said: “We play it all the time and people go crazy at concerts and wait for that song. It's exciting for a whole new generation to listen to Skindred for the first time.

“They are doing all this dancing to Nobody which is fantastic, it might look easy and I can do certain parts of it but I can't do it all but I will keep trying.

“Its one of the biggest platforms in the world, and to have some love on there is great as the sort of music we make is bringing people together.”

The new dance craze has spread across the globe, with people in different countries attempting the dance.

Mr Webbe added: “I love Newport, and this puts Newport on the map and we are bringing a lot of worlds together.

Skindred's nobody also features on video game Need for Speed: Underground 2.

“When it started popping up on the app, my grandchildren said 'what is he doing on here?' They have been learning the dance and we are going to do it together next week."

The song also featured in the video game Need For Speed Underground 2 in 2004.