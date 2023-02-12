Newport Central Library and Museum in John Frost Square was closed last summer for re-furbishment.

Artist Consumersmith was approached by Newport City Council to paint three large murals in the library.

The murals will feature some inspirational people from Newport’s history, with designs finalised by the council.

Newport Central Library will feature murals painted by Consumersmith when it opens soon.

Work on the murals is set to take place within the next few weeks, with work on refurbishment set to finish soon.

Consumersmith said: “I was commissioned by Rachel Jones in the council to paint three large murals in the newly refurbished library and museum in John Frost Square.

“The council have signed off on the proposed designs and we are in the process of pencilling in a week to do the work.

“I can't say too much about the artwork, except it will involve some inspirational people throughout Newport’s history and will be big, bold and very colourful.”

Consumersmith has been commissioned by the council to paint three murals in Newport Central Library.

Consumersmith recently painted murals in businesses across Newport, such as Arcadia Coffee house, Slipping Jimmy’s bar and grill, 35mm creative agency and his tribute to Ryan O’Connor in Bar Apple in Maindee.

The artist has been involved in a lot of public and private artwork over the past six years and was over the moon to be selected from a number of artists who submitted proposals.

He added: “I was very happy to hear that I was picked out of all the artists that sent proposals, it’s nice to get some recognition from the council for a big project like this.

“After being involved in a lot of public and private artwork commissions over the past six years, it was great news to hear and a brilliant start to 2023.”