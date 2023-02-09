THIS CCTV footage shows a man armed with a knife chasing his victim into a supermarket before confronting him.

Brave workers then usher Adam Mathias out of the Tesco Express on Cwmbran’s Ty Gwyn Road.

The six-inch kitchen knife can be seen in his right hand.

The incident was described as “very frightening” for staff and customers and the footage was played during Mathias’ sentencing hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

The 25-year-old, of Kingsland Walk, St Dials, Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article in public and affray.

He was jailed for 15 months.

The CCTV was provided by CPS Wales