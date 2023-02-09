Cwmbran paedophile Daniel Lynch was branded a “predator” by the child’s mum before he was jailed for 18 years at Cardiff Crown Court.

The 38-year-old defendant was found guilty of a catalogue of sexual offences against the girl following a trial.

Lynch, who was sent to prison for manslaughter in 2009, was convicted of 15 counts, including three of rape.

He sexually assaulted her after showing her a pornographic film and groomed her by promising to buy her an iPhone and trainers.

Lynch tried to bribe her with £100 to buy her silence but she brought the terrible abuse to an end when she told her mother.

After he was sentenced, Detective Constable Ceri O’Brien, the officer in the case, said: “The bravery and courage this young child has shown throughout the entire investigation is remarkable and without the courageous testimony we would not have been able to bring Daniel Lynch before the courts to face justice.

“We hope this sentence shows that these offences will not be tolerated and are taken very seriously.”

DC O’Brien added: “Taking the first step to speak out about the horrific abuse they have endured is hard and we understand that is can be difficult for victims to make that initial call.

“We take all allegations of sexual assault, particularly against children, very seriously.

“If a report is made to us, our officers will investigate them thoroughly.

“I want to reassure anyone considering doing so that there is a whole range of support out there, not only from Gwent Police but from partner agencies who can help you through the entire process.

“There are support services available for victims of sexual abuse, both non-recent and current.

“Sexual abuse can be reported to us via 101, or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."