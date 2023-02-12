LOOKING for something to do this Sunday?
South Wales Argus Camera Club member Tammy Louise Mountain gives us some inspiration for a walk around Pwll Du, near Blaenavon, where you can take in some great views of Abergavenny and the surrounding countryside and watch climbers enjoy the rocks.
Here are some of the pictures Tammy took on her walk, and posted on the South Wales Argus Camera Club Facebook page.
To see more pictures like this - and to share your own - click here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here