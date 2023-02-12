South Wales Argus Camera Club member Tammy Louise Mountain gives us some inspiration for a walk around Pwll Du, near Blaenavon, where you can take in some great views of Abergavenny and the surrounding countryside and watch climbers enjoy the rocks.

Here are some of the pictures Tammy took on her walk, and posted on the South Wales Argus Camera Club Facebook page.

To see more pictures like this - and to share your own - click here.