A MAN has appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court after he stole a sex toy from a store in Chepstow.
Alex Reese, 30, of Station Road, Abergavenny, pleaded guilty to theft from Boots on December 3 last year.
He also admitted stealing two gift sets.
Rees was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and £38 in compensation to Boots.
