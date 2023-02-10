A MAN has appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court after he stole a sex toy from a store in Chepstow.

Alex Reese, 30, of Station Road, Abergavenny, pleaded guilty to theft from Boots on December 3 last year.

He also admitted stealing two gift sets.

Rees was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and £38 in compensation to Boots.