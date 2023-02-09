Members of the force had to test out their farming skills in Pontypool after reports a flock of sheep had got loose and was making its way down a busy road.

Police closed off a section of the A4042 around the Horse and Jockey roundabout while they were "dealing with loose sheep" at about 5.45am today, Thursday.

It was around 20 minutes before officers "successfully rounded up the sheep" and re-opened the road.