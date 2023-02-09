Gwent Police carried out a warrant in Waldbronn Close, Monmouth, at around 9.20pm on Friday, January 27, under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Quantities of class B drugs and mobile phones were detained in the raid.

Mark Sexton, Sergeant for Monmouth said: "As our investigation continues, I hope this warrant reassures residents that if they have any concerns or know of any suspicious or unusual activity, they can report it.

“If you have concerns about drug dealing in your area, please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”