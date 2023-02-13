A MOTORCYCLIST reached an astonishing speed of 125mph on a dual carriageway and when he was already banned from the roads.
Matyas Szabo, 27, from Newport was caught on a Kawasaki bike on the A48 Eastern Avenue in Cardiff where the speed limit is 70mph.
The defendant, of Lysaght Gardens, pleaded guilty to speeding and driving while disqualified on November 3 last year.
Szabo was sentenced to a 12-month community order at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
He has to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work and must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Szabo was banned from driving for a year and has to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel