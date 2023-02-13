Matyas Szabo, 27, from Newport was caught on a Kawasaki bike on the A48 Eastern Avenue in Cardiff where the speed limit is 70mph.

The defendant, of Lysaght Gardens, pleaded guilty to speeding and driving while disqualified on November 3 last year.

Szabo was sentenced to a 12-month community order at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

He has to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work and must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Szabo was banned from driving for a year and has to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.