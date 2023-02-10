The Welsh Government said a new inspection report for Eastwood Park prison identified "substantive gaps in care".

Inspectors said cells were "appalling, dilapidated and covered in graffiti, one was blood-splattered, and some had extensive scratches on the walls", reflecting the "degree of trauma" experienced by previous inmates.

Social justice minister Jane Hutt has called for a meeting with the chief inspector and the head of the Prison Service "as a matter of urgency".

The justice system is not devolved to Wales, but Ms Hutt has become involved in the matter because of the large numbers of Welsh prisoners who are jailed at Eastwood Park, which is the main prison for female inmates from Gwent and the rest of South Wales.

Prison inspectors paid an unannounced visit to Eastwood Park, in Gloucestershire, last October, and gave the facility the lowest rating for safety.

HMP Eastwood Park. (Image: Google)

The report shows "acutely" mentally ill women were being held in "terrible conditions", and some cells were found daubed with scratches and blood stains.

"Some of the most vulnerable women across the prison estate were held in an environment wholly unsuitable for their therapeutic needs," said chief inspector Charlie Taylor. "The levels of distress we observed were appalling. No prisoner should be held in such terrible conditions."

At the time of the inspection Eastwood Park held 348 women, and 83 per cent reported having mental health problems.

Levels of self-harm were very high but the standard of case management documents used to support those at risk of suicide was "poor", the report said.

Handout photo issued by HM Inspectorate of Prisons (HMIP) of a prison cell in unit 4, a block at HMP Eastwood Park. (Image: HMIP)

The watchdog concluded the prison was "fundamentally unequipped to support the women in its care, and leaders did not seem fully aware of the severity of the situation".

A Prison Service spokesperson said: "This is a deeply concerning report and we are already addressing the serious issues it raises including appointing more staff and creating a new taskforce to improve women’s safety at the prison.

"We have refurbished Houseblock 4 since the inspection in October and restored the specialist, therapeutic support that inspectors expect for the vulnerable women in our care there."

Ms Hutt said she was "aware of the continuous journey the prison is undertaking" to make improvements following the inspection, including hiring more staff and making refurbishments "where many of the most shocking issues were found".

She and counsel-general Mick Antoniw visited the prison last month and "had concerns following feedback raised, including lack of access to education".

The minister will "continue to seek regular updates on action to address the identified issues", she added.