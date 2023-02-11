Community centres, churches, libraries, gyms, and sports clubs all make up the 32 free welcoming spaces – or warm hubs – in Caerphilly County Borough.

Karen James, who runs Libanus Lifestyle, said she opened the centre as a welcoming space because its team of volunteers are “passionate about Blackwood and its people”.

When visiting Libanus Lifestyle residents are offered a tea or coffee, and a bowl of homemade soup with fresh bread.

David Morgan said attending Libanus Lifestyle had “changed his life completely”.

He added: “It gets me out of the house ‘cause I live on my own, so, it’s a good place to be and there’s people I know. So yes, it’s nice.”

Volunteer Sean James said everyone at the welcoming space has a “good laugh”.

He added: “I hope we can offer more like this going forward and give back to an area that’s been good to us.”

Ms James said she wants the centre to be open every day for residents to attend.

She added: “We’re trying to build strong relationships with Caerphilly County Borough Council who support us, but we want to generate more income to employ more people and offer more support.”

Some spaces, such as the one at Caerphilly Miners’ Centre, offer additional activities such as arts and crafts or tech advice.

The council has put £133,000 of Welsh Government funding into 32 welcoming spaces. The money goes towards energy bills and the costs of running the spaces.

The local authority said it hopes to keep the spaces open beyond winter and spring, into the summer months.

Gary Evans, who runs the welcome space at Treowen Stars FC, said the scheme had given the clubhouse another purpose and helped to keep it afloat, he added: “The community is being helped out but they are helping us too.”

Mr Evans said: “We’re a complete not-for-profit clubhouse and our sole trade behind the bar comes from days when we’re playing football but quite frankly without doing this we would’ve had to close this winter.”

Karen James, Nigel Dix, Andrew Farina Childs

Those who represent and serve the communities have said the welcoming spaces are an opportunity to engage with residents in an informal setting.

Independent councillor for Blackwood, Andrew Farina-Childs, said: “People can come here and be as open as they want with us. Coming here as a councillor is a good way to engage with residents, like an unofficial surgery.”

Hannah Newport, a Police Community Support Officer for Cefn Fforest, said officers are able to chat to people they wouldn’t usually when on a walkabout.

Emma Chalk, who runs Blackwood Cricket Club, said the welcoming spaces can take the pressure off families during the current cost-of-living crisis.

Ms Chalk said: “We’re a family club and we wanted it to include the kids. We can catch them on the way back from school. Even if it’s something small, I’m glad the kids have had a hot meal and parents don’t have to worry so much.”

Attendee Diane Archer said she attends Blackwood Cricket Club’s welcoming space for company, a warm environment, and to charge her phone.

Ms Archer said she would encourage anyone to give their local welcoming space a go as it can make “a big difference” to your day. She added: “I’m not on benefits, I’m a working person, us working people are struggling too.”

When attending Caerphilly Miners’ Centre’s welcoming space, MS Jane Hutt, minister for social justice, said: “The thing about the warm hubs – especially in Caerphilly – is that many people will find that friends, or neighbours, will also be going.

“What we want is a hub for anyone, you don’t have to be in need, they’re places you can go just to spend time in.”

Volunteer at St Tyfaelog Parish Church welcoming space, Louise Lynch, said: “There’s a community here that people can dip into, we want them to come in and feel the community spirit.”

Deputy leader of the council Jamie Pritchard said he’d had positive feedback from volunteers and attendees at the welcoming spaces.

Cllr Pritchard, who represents Morgan Jones, said: “It’s about the social isolation that many people are still recovering from after the Covid pandemic, but [also] it’s a way for the council to give those voluntary organisation the capacity and the ability to offer the space to members of the community.”