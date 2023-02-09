Reece Donnelly will not be appearing in tonight's episode (Thursday, February 9), which will see the candidates travel to Dubai for the latest task.

Speaking to the Daily Star about the situation he said: "I could not continue in The Apprentice due to being unable to complete the task in Dubai for health reasons.

"My goal of being on The Apprentice was to showcase that Scotland has amazing businesses and entrepreneurs. I really hope I’ve done that.

"I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time on the show and I’m looking forward to watching my fellow candidates in the rest of the series.

Reece Donnelly will not be in Thursday night's episode (Image: BBC/Fremantle Media/Ray Burmiston)

"I’m so grateful for my time with Lord Sugar and the team."

Reece was the first candidate from Scotland to appear on The Apprentice in eight years and said he wanted to make the country proud.

He said at the time: "I hope you all enjoy the show as much as we laughed making it. As the first Scottish candidate in over eight years, let’s do this Scotland."

Reece is not the first person to leave the show this series after Shannon Martin quit early on because she missed home.