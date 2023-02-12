Roadchef is opening its first ever LEON restaurant in Wales on Thursday, February 16, with the food venue to be based at Magor motorway service area (MSA) along other chains such as McDonald's and Costa.

The food chain focuses on "naturally fast food" with an ethos to "eat well, live well, and be kind to the planet" and the new venue will create 15 job opportunities.

What is LEON?





LEON offers organic and sustainable Mediterranean-inspired food including grilled wraps, rice boxes, poached egg breakfast pots and triple-certified coffee.

The chain already has restaurants in London and other parts of England, but this will be the first to launch in Wales.

Site director at Roadchef Magor, Gary Lumsden, said it is “hugely exciting” adding: “LEON is a popular UK restaurant chain offering nutritious and sustainable food with consumers’ wellness in mind.

“This makes it a clear choice as the next addition to the Roadchef site.”

Managing director at LEON restaurants, Glenn Edwards added that it’s “really important” for them to make their restaurants accessible throughout the UK and that they are “delighted” about this “exciting milestone.

The Magor site has also been expanded to include 103 on-site parking spaces, 39 new HGV spaces, and three exta showers.

What can people expect?





Although Magor's LEON won't be open until February 16 people have reviewed the chain on Facebook - with mixed opinions.

One reviewer of LEON Chelmsford claims their experience was "so bad they gave us a refund" suggesting there were "dirty" tables, "cold" food, a "soulless" environment with "moody unhappy staff". Their claim that LEON is "not the place it once was" suggests that this wasn't the usual service and standard expected.

A more positive review - of LEON in Morley - claimed that the "food is always amazing" but suggsted the were "shocked" by the price.

Another wrote:

Had the Moroccan meat(less)balls. I’m a staunch meat eater but this was so so so good. Absolutely worth the money!

Meanwhile a different review described the LEON at Kings Cross as "a great find" praising the "tasty rice boxes and great big mugs of Yorkshire tea".

But a scathing review was left - relating to the LEON at the Eurotunnel in terminal - describing the disorganisation at the venue as "unbelieveable".

They wrote:

"The staff seem unable to cope and half of the menu is unavailable. Super disappointed with the level of service and many unhappy customers. There seemed to be zero leadership and no one taking control of anything.

They added that they had "always" enjoyed LEON food in the past and were "shocked at how low the standard has become."

Time will tell how the first LEON in Wales, at Magor, will fare in reviews once it opens its doors on February 16.