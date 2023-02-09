Members of the National Education Union Cymru were due to walk out on Tuesday, February 14, in a row over pay and conditions.

But now the union has announced next week's strike has been called off following a new pay offer from the Welsh Government.

Joint general secretary Kevin Courtney said: “The willingness of the Welsh Government to engage in talks with us about the current pay dispute is in stark contrast to the position taken by Westminster and the secretary of state for education Gillian Keegan.

"We have now had a series of discussions in Wales where the focus has been on resolving the dispute, resulting in the current offer of an additional consolidated award of 1.5 per cent this year, plus a non-consolidated lump sum of 1.5 per cent.

“Whilst the offer remains significantly below our members' demands and does not begin to address the real terms cuts visited upon teachers since 2010, the union will consult with our branches and workplace representatives to secure the views of members in Wales.

"In the meantime, next Tuesday’s strike action will be postponed until March 2.

"Meanwhile, we will continue to press for a fully consolidated award and to seek an offer in respect of support staff members, who have also provided a clear mandate for action.”

The union has not confirmed whether walkouts planned for March 15 and March 16 will still go ahead.

The union's Wales secretary David Evans said: “Workload remains a huge issue for our members and progress has been made in attending to a range of workload drivers for the short, medium, and long term.

"We have conveyed our members views to Welsh Government, who have signalled an intent to address what has become an unsustainable pressure on the workforce and will be welcomed across the profession.

"There has also been an agreement to review the Independent Wales Pay Review Board’s recommendations on pay for the 2023/24 academic year.

"We look forward to providing detailed evidence of the effects of spiralling inflation and cost of living crisis to the IWPRB. We have been pressing for this review which is clearly overdue.”