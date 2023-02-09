AN 18-YEAR-OLD man has been taken to hospital after an air ambulance was called out in Caerphilly.
The Welsh Air Ambulance and police were called to Commercial Street, Caerphilly, after a crash involving an electric scooter and a car on Tuesday, February 7.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We had a report of a road traffic collision on Commercial Road at about 3.50pm, Tuesday, February 7, involving a car and an electric scooter.
“The 18-year-old man who was on the scooter was taken to hospital with injuries, these weren’t life threatening injuries.
“Enquiries are currently ongoing.”
Stagecoach services B and E were affected by the incident and passengers were warned of delays.
A spokesperson for the Welsh Air Ambulance said: “Our Cardiff-based crew were allocated at 15.47 and arrived at the scene by helicopter at 15.58. Our involvement concluded at 16.55.”
