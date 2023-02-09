The orders give officers extra powers to move people along if they are considered "likely to contribute to disorder or cause harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public".

The new order will be in force in Cefn Fforest, Caerphilly county borough, for 48 hours, and covers streets including Central Avenue, Pencoed Avenue, Waunborfa Road, Bryn Road, Bloomfield Road, Ty-Isha Terrace and Addison Street.

Anyone who returns to the area after being moved on could be arrested.

The Cefn Fforest dispersal order begins at 6pm today, Thursday, and ends at 6pm on Saturday.

It was issued "following reports of anti-social behaviour in the area", Gwent Police said.

On Wednesday, police issued a dispersal order for Rhymney town centre after similar anti-social behaviour reports there, which the force branded "unacceptable".