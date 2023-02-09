The UK International Search and Rescue Team (UKISAR) has arrived in Turkey to assist with the search operation, as the death toll passed 16,000.

The volunteers include South Wales Fire and Rescue Service members, working "24 hours a day" in the city of Gaziantep to recover survivors from the rubble.

Among them is Firefighter Luke Davison, of Malpas Station.

The first 7.8-magnitude quake hit Gaziantep on Monday, destroying thousands of homes and buildings across the south of the country and northern Syria as people slept.

Members of the UK International Search and Rescue Team in Hatay, Turkey. (Image: UK Government FCDO)

The team are equipped with specialist search equipment including seismic listening devices, concrete cutting and breaking equipment and propping and shoring tools.

Station Commander and ISAR lead for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Darren Cleaves, said: “UKISAR is made up of 14 teams from Fire and Rescue Services across the UK and they respond to international disasters 24/7, 365 days a year.

"As part of the UK team, three firefighters from South Wales have deployed to Turkey and have already commenced operations. They’ll be utilising their specialist knowledge and experience to support search and rescue efforts on the ground.

"We are proud to be able to respond to emergencies and disasters around the world alongside our UK colleagues and our thoughts are with those affected by this tragedy.”

A series of aftershocks has left tens of thousands injured and survivors are feared trapped under collapsed buildings.

The UK Government has pledged to match-fund £5 million raised through a disaster appeal and will also provide items such as tents and blankets to help survivors cope with the freezing conditions, as part of its immediate response to the crisis.