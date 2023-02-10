BRIDGET MALONE, 20, of Kier Hardie Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £218 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on August 27, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LISA BOND, 40, of Fields Park Gardens, Newport, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the B4240 Risca Road on August 15, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MATTHEW STARMORE, 43, of Pen-Y-Pound, Abergavenny, was sentenced to a two-year community order after he pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation and assault by beating in Newport on January 7.

He was made the subject of a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, ordered to attend 29 sessions of a “Building Better Relationships” programme and pay £150 compensation.

JAY ORGAN, 34, of Gordon Road, Blackwood, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating on February 21, 2022.

KAYLEIGH FLIGHT, 35, of Caerphilly Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £315 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 30mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on August 27, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

IAN HENNAH, 56, of Hampden Court, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAMIE JOHN KELLEHER, 40, of Taff Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £314 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a licence on Corporation Road, Newport, on November 6, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SEAN MARTIN MCDONOUGH, 58, of Brace Avenue, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 51mph in a 40mph zone on the A467 in Blaina on August 31, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANNMARIE GREGG, 42, of Upland Road, Springfield, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Crumlin Road, Pontypool, on July 29, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.