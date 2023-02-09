The pitch at Betterment Park in Cwm used by a junior football team has been left too dangerous for teams to use it following the vandalism at the weekend.

The damage was reportedly caused on Sunday, February 5, after rapper Dight 23 organised a meet at a skate park next to the pitch to shoot a video. The rapper has said he was not involved in causing the damage.

Damage caused to the pitch (Image: Jonathan Caswell)

Police said they were called to the park on Sunday after reports of damage to the pitch and are currently "making enquiries to identify those responsible".

Chairman of RTB Ebbw Vale Football club’s junior section Jonathan Caswell said: “The pitch has been left too dangerous for teams to use it.

“They had gone through the entrance by the river as one of the locks was pushed off by the gate.

The club's football teams are unable to play on the pitch (Image: Jonthan Caswell)

“This weekend fixture has been moved so we don’t have to play at home, but we don’t how long for we can switch fixtures.

“We are a community football team, and this will cost us a lot of money to rectify."

The football club pays £6,000 a year to maintain the pitch.

Much of the grass has been ruined by tyres (Image: Jonthan Caswell)

In August the Argus reported that the Gwent club was broken into twice in the space of two days - with another attempted break the week after.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Our officers went to the area on Sunday afternoon after getting a call about damage being caused to the football pitch by people on off road bikes and the bikes dispersed.

“We are making enquiries to identify those responsible."

Aerial view of the damage (Image: Jonthan Caswell)

Dight 23, a rapper from Cwm, posted an invitation on social media asking people with dirt bikes and vehicles to meet on February 5 at the skate park to feature in his music video.

Dight 23 was contacted for a comment.

In a Facebook post the Welsh rapper said: “I had a video shoot at the skate park for my new music video and had about 15 bikes turn up for it and most of them behaved, the damage was done by two local boys who took it upon themselves to go on the field and show off, I didn't tell anyone to rip up the football field.

“It's not the first time the fields been left in a state, and it certainly won't be the last.

“My music isn’t to blame, it's the boys on quads you're after.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for £3,500 to repair the damage.

Information can be reported to police on 101, quoting 2300039868, or via direct message on Facebook or Twitter.