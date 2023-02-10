Welsh inspection agency Estyn has today, Friday, published a report on the current state of education services in Blaenau Gwent.

It said the council had made “good” progress since it was last inspected a decade ago, and “important” areas of improvement have “largely” been addressed.

Estyn judged council leaders and officials’ commitment to education was “reflected in the funding given to schools”.

Notable strengths included work to support families from low-income households, and measures to improve young people’s wellbeing.

But the inspectors believe the council’s corporate leaders “have not ensured their vision” for education is “fully understood” by others, including elected councillors.

The council also needs to strengthen the quality of its self-evaluation.

Estyn looked at inspections of eight Blaenau Gwent primary schools between 2017 and 2020, finding “good” standards in all but one.

However, the results from other schools were less impressive. An inspection visit to an all-age school in that same period produced only “adequate” scores, while Estyn said standards at a secondary school it visited were “unsatisfactory”.

Additionally, an inspection of a special school in 2022 led to it being placed in special measures.

Improvements have been made in many areas, the inspectors noted.

Council officers have “strengthened and improved” their relationships with senior leaders in “most” schools, and there are currently no primary schools or non-maintained settings requiring follow-up activity after inspections.

Estyn said Blaenau Gwent council has a “clear commitment to reducing the impact of poverty on education outcomes” and uses “suitable” measures to identify vulnerable children.

Where there are concerns about schools’ progress, Estyn believes leaders make “appropriate” decisions.

Elected councillors carry out scrutiny of education services “diligently” and have a “good working knowledge of the local authority”.

Councillors and officers are also “committed to safeguarding” young people and the culture of safeguarding in Blaenau Gwent council was judged to be “appropriate”.

Estyn noted “many” headteachers agreed the council provides “good support for schools with their financial planning” and human resources support.

None of the council’s schools were in budget deficit at the end of last year, the inspectors added.

Estyn has recommended the council improve its corporate leadership of education services, and the quality of its strategic planning.

The council must also speed up improvements in secondary schools causing concern.