YOPA is marketing this property, on Old Langstone Road in the village of Langstone, which looks like a fairy tale cottage from outside – meaning people may not anticipate how spacious the building is.

Along with the dreamy exterior of the building it is surrounded by towering evergreen trees bringing some more storybook magic to the area.

The property, on the market for £700,000, includes:

Three large reception rooms;

A large kitchen;

Five bedrooms;

Three bathrooms;

A large driveway;

A double garage.

On the ground floor is a hallway which leads to the dining room and office rooms, along with a huge open hallway with central stairs.

There is also a lounge and dining room - both with UPVC glazed windows which offer plenty of light, plus coved and skimmed ceilings dado rails. A large open family room has similar features, with French doors to the back garden.

The modern kitchen gas good quality” wall and base units and work surfaces along with a four ring electric hob and electric oven. There’s also a downstairs toilet.

Upstairs the property has five bedrooms which all boast UPVC glazed windows, quality carpeting, radiators, and plug sockets.

One of the bedrooms also includes en-suite bathroom facilities, with a family bathroom also based on the first floor of the spacious building.

The family bathroom is quality tiled from floor to ceiling and includes a bathtub, toilet, sink, and a copper style towel warmer.

At the front of the property there’s a large driveway for off-road parking; there is also low maintenance paving and a detached double garage based here.

The back garden of the home has been well-maintained and includes a fully paved patio area ideal for seating and a decked area to the side.

People can see more photos and find the listing for this property online at https://bit.ly/3Ykf5yj