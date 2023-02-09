Bowen, who operated as a winger and was capped twice by Wales, also featured for Swansea, Birmingham, Southampton, Reading and Cardiff during his career.

He made his international debut in a friendly against Estonia in 1994 and then playing in a 7-1 defeat by the Netherlands two years later.

Bowen ended his footballing career some 10 years ago at Llanelli in the Welsh league.

A GoFundMe fundraising page has been set up for Bowen, which states the 50-year-old was diagnosed with MND in March 2021 “after feeling weakness and twitching in his arm”.

A statement on the page reads: “When we first discovered that Jason had MND tears were shed, anger expressed, and a feeling of total and utter despair set in.

“However, despite such negative emotions and experiences, these past 18 months since diagnosis have also shown us the power of positivity, friendship, love and community as friends, family and colleagues have all pulled together to help.

“Jason’s family’s attitude is amazing. They are strong, loving and supportive. They are not giving up and (are) looking for any treatments that will help Jason now and in the future.

“The main objective of our fundraising is to provide financial support to cover Jason’s ongoing medical costs.

"These include holistic treatments, supplements, daily living aids, hydrotherapy and specialist neurophysiology at the wonderful Morello Clinic in Langstone.

“This will also enable us to explore new avenues to help Jason and his family.”

Bowen made his debut for County in 2004, going on to play just shy of 150 games for the Exiles and scoring 48 goals.

Throughout his career he amassed some 588 appearances across all the sides he played for - scoring 129 goals.

To view the fundraiser to support Jason Bowen and his family, head to gofundme.com/f/jason-bowens-motor-neurone-disease-treatment

Rugby league great Rob Burrow is also currently battling MND, while former rugby union player Doddie Weir died last November, six years after being diagnosed with the incurable disease.

Former Liverpool and Bradford defender Stephen Darby was also diagnosed with MND in 2018.