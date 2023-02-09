Residents of Gelligaer have raised concerns over noise, dust pollution and lorry movements at the site for a number of years.

At a meeting on Wednesday February 8, councillors agreed to defer the final decision until a reason for refusal is written-up by officers and brought back to the committee.

Previous plans to extend the quarry and its operations for another 25 years were refused by the council in November 2021.

Resident Mark Roberts, who objected to the application, said residents’ health and wellbeing should be considered.

St Cattwg councillor Ann Gair said the impact of Bryn Aggregates’ quarry on residents had not been given “adequate weight” in the past.

Labour councillor Gair said to the committee: “I urge you to listen to the legitimate concerns of residents who have suffered years of hell.”

Joe Ayoubkani, who spoke on behalf of Bryn Aggregates, said the quarry had operated successfully for many years.

He added: “If you approve the application it avoids the need to establish a new quarry elsewhere on a greenfield site.”

Cllr Dawn Ingram-Jones, who represents Aberbargoed and Bargoed, questioned why the quarry had chosen the timeframe of two years.

Ryan Thomas, planning services manager, said extraction at the quarry had been delayed due to the pandemic.

Caerphilly’s Member of Senedd, Hefin David, said he was pleased with the committee’s decision.

The Labour MS added: “I’ve been continually working with residents, to try and minimise the effects the site has on their day to day living and will continue to do so.

“The re-instatement of the Bryn Group liaison committee is also very welcome and I’m sure will go a long way to helping residents feel heard.”