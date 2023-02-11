The Plantation is tucked away in a cul-de-sac which around two miles from junction 23A of the M4 and is close to Caldicot and Chepstow towns.

It is being marketed by Archer & Co, Chepstow, and is listed on RightMove with a guide price of £725,000.

The property’s entrance hall includes a turned staircase to the first floor. All ground floor rooms lead off the reception hall, excluding an extension built in 2018.

The cloakroom is fitted with a modern two-piece suite, while the walk-in boot room offers ample storage.

This home also boasts an office and a “superb” living room which extends from the front of the property to the back.

The star of the living room is a brick fireplace which has a slate hearth and wood burning stove; the room also has French doors.

The Sigma 3 kitchen includes high quality units, soft close drawers, and granite counters. There is a dishwasher, five burner gas hob, canopied cooker hood and double oven – plus a larder cupboard and a breakfast bar.

The family room – based in the extension – has ample space and bifold doors to the back garden. There is also a utility room with storage and plumbing for a washing machine.

On the first floor there are four double bedrooms with built in storage space, including a master bedroom which has an en suite that boasts a walk-in rain shower.

The bedrooms - and other parts of this home - are pictured in the gallery at the top of this page.

The family bathroom has been fully re-fitted with a modern four-piece suite which includes a walk-in shower area, and a bath with a central mixer tap.

A fifth bedroom is based on the second floor, which includes an en-suite toilet with sink and eaves storage.

The property also has enclosed gardens and off road parking, which includes a single garage with an electric door.

The private gardens are designed to be low maintenance; there is a paved sun terrace on the lower tier with a grassed upper tier offering the best of both worlds.

Check out the listing at bit.ly/3XjHbbC