In November 2021 Health Inspectorate Wales (HIW) identified a number of serious concerns at Ebbw Vale's Hillview Hospital.

But owners Elysium Healthcare, which took over the hospital in September, are changing it from providing mental health services to women and girls aged between 13-18, to an adults service, and all current patients are being moved out.

Outside Ebbw Vale's Hillview Hospital (Image: Street View)

A spokesperson for Elysium Healthcare said: “The safety and wellbeing of our patients is our highest priority, and we fully accept the findings of Healthcare Inspectorate Wales.

“It was pleasing to see that the significant improvements we have already made at the hospital were recognised by the Inspectorate, and we thank our hard-working teams for their dedication and commitment.

“We acquired the hospital shortly after the inspection and we immediately embarked on a transition programme working with Health Inspectorate Wales to make improvements including the upgrade to reporting systems and additional training regarding infection prevention and control procedures.

“We can confirm that we have begun the process of transitioning the current group of young people out of Hillview Hospital so that they can attend services within their own regions where possible. We aim to complete this process by March 2023.

“Hillview remains a much-needed mental health hospital for Wales and we will move to provide a new service for adults from Wales. The new provision will be agreed in consultation with NHS Wales and its key stakeholders.”

Speaking to the Argus in January, chief executive of HIW, Alun Jones said it was ‘concerning that there has not been enough progress on several key areas.’

What HIW recommended should be improved:

We were told that therapeutic activities often get cancelled at short notice. The service must ensure activities go ahead as scheduled.

Communication by the hospital to family members and carers in relation to the care and wellbeing of the young people could be improved.

A review of the visiting arrangements in operation at the hospital should take place to ensure it appropriately meets the needs of the young people and family members and carers.

Chief Executive of HIW, Alun Jones, said: “Whilst there have been improvements in the service since we last inspected, it is concerning that there has not been enough progress on several key areas.

“This requires urgent attention as the safety of the young people being treated in this hospital is paramount.

“We will continue to engage with the service to ensure progress against our findings.”