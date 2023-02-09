Mark Rowley was changing a tire on his van when he was hit by Shane White’s Fiat Punto on the B4269 at Llanellen, near Abergavenny, on March 10, 2021.

The car ended up 33 metres past Mr Rowley, who died from the injuries sustained a week later in hospital.

In the fourth day of White's trial at Cardiff Crown Court, forensic collisions investigator Chris Goddard, said the Punto couldn’t have been going more than 47mph when it collided with Mr Rowley.

It was claimed earlier in the case by the driver of a Jaguar, which was also involved in the incident, that White was going as much as 60mph.

But, given White's car came to a stop around 33 metres from the crash point, Mr Goddard said he could not have been going faster than 47mph.

And in shocking testimony read out in a court, a custody nurse with Gwent Police, who was one of the first to arrive on the scene, revealed the fire service were preparing to take Mr Rowley to hospital as no ambulance could get there in time – it was later revealed the ambulance did eventually turn up as Mr Rowley was being prepared to be transported.

Mr Rowley had pulled over to fix a burst tyre after his silver Ford Transit struck a tree on the road, and was leaning into the van to get a jack when he was hit.

Following the death of Mr Rowley, who was from Penygarn, his family paid tribute to him, saying: “Mark was a wonderful man.

“He was an amazing father, son, fiancé, brother, uncle, and friend to many."

White, 53, of Coopers Way, Llanfoist, is accused of causing death by dangerous driving, a charge he denies.

The trial continues.