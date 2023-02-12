This central road system next to Newport Castle connects the Town Bridge, Malpas Road, High Street and Kingsway on to one central system. In the 70's there was an effort to modernise a complex system of traffic lights with an open roundabout and a network of pedestrian underpasses.

Mosaics depicting the city's history and two huge dragons adorned the walls of the underpass.

However, reports from the time state several prominent buildings were demolished and a canal dug out to make way for a bypass, leaving Newport looking like a 'bomb shattered community'. The hope in 1973 was that the completed Old Green Crossing would be a modern traffic system free of congestion.

The Old Green Crossing interchange showing the new flyover being erected above the main through road in 1974.

The pedestrian walkway from the Old Green Crossing to Shaftsbury under construction in 1973, with Newport Castle in the background.

The Dragon on the Malpas approach.

This picture was taken from the Shaftsbury Street Bridge where some of the buildings were demolished. The Castle Hotel stood in the foreground and the clearance of a building in High Street brings George Street Bridge into view.

A high street building adjoining Newport Bridge was demolished to make way for the Old Green Crossing. This picture was taken from Kingsway.

High Street in Newport, looking toward Newport Bridge.

By 1975 the traffic lights were gone and the roundabout was in place, although the underpass wasn't open to traffic.

Mural artist Keneth Budd creates artwork on the Old Green Crossing depicting the Monmouthshire Railway and Canal Company and Newport's rapid rise in prosperity during the mid-nineteenth century.

The Old Green Crossing in 1974 with its complex system of traffic lights.

A view towards Kingsway in 1971.