At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council Planning Committee on Thursday, February 9, councillors discussed an application by Geksel Temel for a four-storey extension at the back of 16 Market Street, Ebbw Vale, that would help create five flats at the property.

Mr Temel also wants permission for a tanning salon to be allowed in the lower ground floor space while the current barber shop at street level would remain.

He also wants to replace the shop front.

Planning officer Jane Engel said: “The application is being presented to committee as it is contrary to policy which states, the change of use of the ground floor units to residential use in the town centre will not be permitted.”

Ms Engel believed that there are material considerations to disregard the council’s own policies on town centre development and allow the scheme to be granted approval.

Agent for the applicant, Paul Parsons said: “The property is in a very, very bad state of repair.

“We don’t do something about it the roof will literally collapse.

“The town centre regeneration people want to part fund it and they are very keen to see this application go through and work done to the property.”

As the application is a departure from the Local Development Plan (LDP) Cllr Wayne Hodgins was concerned that approving the scheme could affect the council’s standing in national league tables on planning.

Cllr Hodgins said: “How are we going to get around that, I don’t want us to be seen by external auditors that we are deviating from our LDP.”

Planning development team manager, Steph Hopkins said: “We look at each case on its merit.

“Our recommendation is approval, if you would be minded to approve this application you would not be overturning us – you would supporting us in our rationale against what our planning policy states.

“What we are recognising is out town centre policy is out of date.

“This property has been vacant for a while and has fallen into a state of disrepair and we would rather see something in these properties to trying bring back some vibrancy and life into our town centres.”

Cllr Derrick Bevan said: “This does need tidying up.

“Anything done to the rear would be a blessing because at the moment it looks terrible, it is the main thoroughfare through the town.

“It would be welcome and it has to be an improvement I’m all for it.”

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of the approving the application.