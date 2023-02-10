More than 19,000 people are known to have died following the devastating earthquakes which struck areas of southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday morning, while many more are still missing.

Families have lost their homes, and have been left with nothing as they face snow and temperatures as low as minus 10 degrees.

A collapsed building in Sanliurfa, Turkey, after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake. (Image: PA)

A meeting was held on Thursday for Newport residents from the Turkish Kurdish community, who have called on the government to allow them to bring their family members to the UK on short-term visas to ensure they are safe.

Gulten Askar has family in Antakya, in the Hatay region of Turkey.

“Ten of my family are under the rubble,” she said. “It’s been four days now.

“It’s minus nine degrees. When I speak to my mum and dad, it’s only for a limited time as they have now power.

“My sister’s house collapsed. They are all frightened. They cannot sleep. There is no clean water to drink or wash with. There is no food or electricity. People are scared to go outside.

"We hear about Germany and Switzerland. They can bring their family, even for a couple of months. That’s why I’m here.”

A man walks through the rubble of destroyed buildings in Antakya. (Image: PA)

“My aunty passed away in the first earthquake,” said Bekir Akca. “My brother-in-law and sister-in-law’s houses collapsed. They are outside in the freezing cold. They don’t have anything.

“I have family in Adana. My sister’s house, they can’t go in and get their things.

“I have childhood friends who have died and my brother’s friend is under the rubble with his two young sons – who are three and four.

“It’s very difficult.”

Bulent Unek said: “All we want is to be able to bring over our people into our houses. We don’t want money or accommodation.

“We just want them to be here and to be safe.

“These people do not want money or benefits. We want a similar system to Ukraine.

“We are all human beings. Our people are in a really bad situation. What you see on TV is nothing, it’s so much worse.

“Everyone is willing to help look after families. These people need help. It’s time for Britain and Wales to step up to help out.”

Duran Ozmen has family in Adana. He has been looking to co-ordinate taking donations over in lorries, but said there was no vehicles available.

Duran Ozmen has called for short-term visas to be offered to people affected by the earthquake. (Image: Newsquest)

“In Newport, there are a lot of people with family and friends in these areas. Most people here today have lost people,” he said.

“The people there need generators, tents, medical supplies, and especially baby supplies.

“We need for people to be able to come over here on short-term visas like what has happened for the Ukrainian people.”

“In our village, people are outside in tents freezing,” said Nida Yetiskin.

“My mum is there with my brother. I spoke to them, but not for two days.

“There’s no internet, no electricity, no power. Nothing.

“I want to be able to bring them here.

“Everybody is scared. They are staying in cars. There’s six or seven people in a saloon car – how are you going to sleep inside?

“We need help from the government being able to bring them here.”

A destroyed building in Antakya. (Image: Khalil Hamra/AP)

Nasir Sarica was unable to speak to his family in Elbistan for four days.

“Two hours ago we managed to speak to them. I have two nephews who went from London to Elbistan. We spoke to my family through them,” he said.

“In Baris, there’s a population of around 3,000 people. At the moment, they have taken out 30 dead bodies already. They don’t know how many more have been coming out.

“There has been no government support, no aid has arrived.

“It’s snowing. They made their own tents. There’s been no power, no food, no water, and no medication. Everything they have has been lost.

“People are really suffering and are in a bad position.”

Newport East MP Jessica Morden spoke with affected families in Maindee about what support was needed after raising the issue this week in Parliament.

And Jeff Evans, senior lecturer in disaster healthcare at the University of South Wales, has written about the challenges of delivering aid in a disaster zone.

The Disasters Emergency Committee has launched an appeal, with DEC charities and their local partners being on the scene providing aid, treatment and shelter for those who have been affected.

DEC chief executive Saleh Saeed said: “The devastation in Turkey and Syria is heart-breaking, with thousands of people losing loved ones suddenly in the most shocking of ways.

“Funds are urgently needed to support families with medical aid, emergency shelter, food and clean water in freezing, snowy conditions. Fourteen of our member charities are responding now in Turkey and Syria and can do more with your help.”