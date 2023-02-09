AN APPEAL has been launched to help find a Monmouthshire man who has been missing since Tuesday.
Darren Thurgood, 40, was last seen in the Chepstow area at around 6pm on Tuesday, February 7.
Gwent Police has launched a missing persons appeal and officers are concerned for his welfare.
Mr Thurgood is described as a white, around six foot tall and has short light brown hair.
He has links to the Chepstow, Essex and London.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting log 2300042423.
Alternatively, you can direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.
Mr Thurgood is also urged to get in contact with officers to confirm he is safe and well.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here