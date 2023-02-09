Darren Thurgood, 40, was last seen in the Chepstow area at around 6pm on Tuesday, February 7.

Gwent Police has launched a missing persons appeal and officers are concerned for his welfare.

Mr Thurgood is described as a white, around six foot tall and has short light brown hair.

He has links to the Chepstow, Essex and London.

Darren Thurgood has been missing since Tuesday. (Image: Gwent Police)

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting log 2300042423.

Alternatively, you can direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.

Mr Thurgood is also urged to get in contact with officers to confirm he is safe and well.