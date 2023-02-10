The BRIT Award-winning singer-songwriter is bringing his 2023 world tour to the racecourse on Saturday, July 1.

Capaldi achieved his fourth UK number one single last month with Pointless, following previous hits Someone You Loved, Before You Go and Forget Me. His second album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent will be released in May.

Lewis Capaldi will be headlining the second day in Chepstow Racecourse's summer weekend of live music. (Image: Alexandra Gavillet)

Earlier this month, he played a sold-out Cardiff International Arena.

Announcing the show in Chepstow, Capaldi said: “Buzzing to be coming back to Wales for what will be my biggest show there ever.

“We had a brilliant time in Cardiff and now I get to do it all over again outside in the sunshine.

“I can’t wait for that so get your tickets and I’ll see you in the summer.”

Also playing at the racecourse on the Saturday will be Norwegian singer-songwriter Sigrid.

Sigrid will be playing at Chepstow Racecourse on the Saturday. (Image: Rhodes Media)

The winner of the BBC Music Sound of 2018 award, Sigrid’s anthems Don’t Kill My Vibe, Sucker Punch and Strangers have seen her rack up billions of streams, while most recent album How To Let Go reached number two in the UK album chart.

Capaldi and Sigrid add to an already stacked line-up across the weekend of live music at the racecourse.

On Friday, June 30, Lionel Richie is headlining, along with the Sugababes, with Gabrielle and Kevin Davy White supporting.

Lionel Richie will headline the first day at Chepstow Racecourse. (Image: Rhodes Media)

And George Ezra will be closing out the weekend on Sunday, July 2, with support from TikTok breakthrough star and triple BRIT Awards 2023 nominee Cat Burns, as well as The Big Moon and Kingfishr.

Promoter Peter Taylor, from Cuffe and Taylor, said: “It is fantastic to be able to reveal Lewis Capaldi is heading to Chepstow Racecourse for his biggest ever Welsh show to date.

“We have worked with Lewis on several sold-out shows. Not only is he a brilliant singer-songwriter, he is also a fantastic entertainer and the crowd are in for a treat.

George Ezra will close out the weekend. (Image: Adam Scarborough)

“We are also delighted Cat Burns is supporting George Ezra. Cat is a major breakthrough artist who is destined to go far and is the perfect addition to the bill alongside The Big Moon and Kingfishr.

“This will be a very special weekend of live music.”

Tickets go on general sale from 9am on Friday, February 17 via ticketmaster.co.uk

For more information visit ticketmaster.co.uk or chepstow-racecourse.co.uk.