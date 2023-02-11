JODY EVANS, 46, of Mission Court, Newport, was jailed for six weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing make-up worth £154 from Boots on December 5, 2022.

DAFYDD DAVIES, 43, of Holly Road, Ty Sign, Risca, was ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and a £40 fine after he admitted causing criminal damage to a door in Caerphilly on September 15, 2022.

DAMIEN SKOWRON, 27, of Princess Street, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £778 in fines, costs and a surcharge for using a vehicle on the road on the A467 in Risca on July 25, 2022 when two tyres had the ply or cord exposed.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

INGRID STEWART, 46, of Maes Y Dderwen, New Inn, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £272 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Ty Gwyn Way, Cwmbran, on July 18, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MUHAMMAD ZAID MUGHAL, 45, of Corporation Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 30mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on August 27, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

TAMMY LEIGH UWANDULU, 52, of High Meadow, Abercarn, was ordered to pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 73mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts in Newport on August 27, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

SCOTT WEAVER, 34, of Bristol Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £654 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way on July 17, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SILVESTER KANDRAC, 31, of George Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 at Cardiff Road, Belle Vue, on August 21, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JOE FRANCIS THOMAS, 37, of Wharf Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone at the Coldra on August 22, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.