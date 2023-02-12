JESSICA CADDICK-CAIRNS, 22, of Partridge Way, Duffryn, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,322 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and driving through a red light on Cardiff Road on July 11, 2022.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

CONNOR DEAN, 26, of Old Roman Road, Langstone, Newport, was jailed for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on the A48 on January 12.

He was banned from driving for 38 months and ordered to pay £85 costs.

DEVON BANCROFT, 24, of Tillery Street, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Roseheyworth Road on November 3, 2022.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

SAMUEL ATKINS, 47, of Broad Street Common, Newport, was banned from driving for two years after it was proved in his absence of driving without due care and attention at Tadley, Hampshire, on September 19, 2019.

He was ordered to pay £1,346 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

AMELIA ROSE CARTER, 25, of The Manor, Llantarnam, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 31mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue, Newport, on August 10, 2022.

Her driving licence was endorsed with four penalty points.

WIL EVANS, 21, of Waenllapria, Llanelly Hill, near Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the B4591 Commercial Road, Abercarn, on July 21, 2022.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

STEVEN HUGHES, 53, of Hilary Road, Pantside, Newbridge, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath in Fochriw on January 23.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

JENNA JAMES, 35, of Lewis Street, Machen, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 20mph zone on the B4245 in Undy, Monmouthshire, on July 8, 2022.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

GURINDER PANNU, 36, of Blacksmiths Way, Coedkernew, Newport, was ordered to pay £690 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on the A48 at Tredegar Park on May 21, 2022.

His driving licence was endorsed with five penalty points.

GRAHAM WADLEY, 30, of St Helen’s Close, Abergavenny, was fined £80 after he admitted being drunk and disorderly on Hardwick Avenue, Chepstow, on January 17.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.