MORGAN GREEN, 23, of Mountain Road, Risca, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance on Herbert Avenue on November 22, 2022.

He was made the subject of a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, banned from driving for four years and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

MARK BEVAN, 52, of Squires Gate, Rogerstone, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on January 18.

He was fined £800 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £320 surcharge.

JAMES RICHARDSON, 19, of Hawksworth Grove, Newport, was ordered to pay £457 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention at the Tredegar Park roundabout on November 27, 2022.

His driving licence was endorsed with five penalty points.

CHELSEA BURKE, 25, of Park Road, Bargoed, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she admitted driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance on January 7.

She was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 15 months and must pay £85 costs.

LEWIS HOLLOWAY, 31, of King Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, was jailed for six months but the sentence suspended for two years after he admitted affray and stealing two bottles of Coca-Cola from Ritchies Fruit & Veg on July 20, 2022.

He was ordered to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £250 and ordered to pay a £154 surcharge.

LEE FLETCHER, 41, of Elms Lane, Llantilio Pertholey, near Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 46 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and driving with no insurance on Chapel Road on January 18.

He was fined £240 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £96 surcharge.

LAURA MARIE LAMPERT-JONES, 41, of Hardwick Avenue, Chepstow, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the B4293 at Llanishen, Monmouthshire, on August 13, 2022.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

RICHARD MARK GREEN, 51, of Oakview, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £896 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 78mph in a 50mph zone on the A4042 in Cwmbran on August 9, 2022.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

JASON ANTHONY BATTY, 40, of Byron Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £347 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237, Cardiff Road, Belle Vue, on July 31, 2022.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.