“YOUNG people are going home to no food then coming here and they are starving.”

That’s the scene on the ground for families coming face to face with the cost-of-living crisis.

Newsquest, along with Community Foundation Wales has launched the Communities Together Appeal, getting businesses to donate to organisations that are helping those most effected by the current living crisis.

As part of the appeal, we are highlighting the organisations that make a difference, and this week it’s Duffryn Community Link, based at Forest Family Centre next to Tredegar Park Primary School.

Duffryn Community Link is a little bit special, offering a range of support five days a week including a community café, woodlands project, child care provision, after school club, free Zumba and yoga classes, and there’s also Saturday morning kids club.

And it’s through their child care provision that CEO Joanne Satherley made the shocking admission that in Britain in 2023 kids can still go hungry.

“Young people are getting home to no food,” said Ms Satherley. “Then they are coming to us here and they are starving.”

Duffryn holds a food bank every Wednesday to try aid people in feeding their families.

Catering for 50 families, the food bank is jam-packed to capacity, with a waiting list to tow.

In response to this Duffryn has applied a new approach, attempting to adapt to the often harrowing situation. They are setting up classes to teach families how to make meals last – cooking from leftovers and giving advice on how to make things go further.

When we spoke to Darcie Williams, operations manager, and Mary Jones, woodlands project and wellbeing co-ordinator, they explained what they are seeing on a daily basis.

“We have noticed a massive increase in young people coming in saying they are hungry,” said Darcie. “We have never had so many young children come in expressing their hunger.”

Mary added, “It is not just people who are on benefits, we are seeing working families struggle too. Everybody is feeling the pinch.”

Darcie, right, and Mary, centre, said with your help Duffryn could expand their food bank

CEO Joanne Satherley, second left, said the centre is seeing a lot more hungry children since the cost of living crisis began

Duffryn Community Link next to Tredegar Park Primary School

Speaking to Darcie and Mary it is clear that the issues are hitting home, with the pair working full time to help families in need.

The money they get on the appeal would on expanding their food bank, running it on more days and attempting to support more families.

“Every little helps,” Mary said. “We are reliant on funding and at the moment, with the cost of living crisis and affects on mental and emotional wellbeing we are seeing it all go hand in hand.”

To find out more about Communities Together – A Cost of Living Crisis Appeal go to www.communityfoundationwales.org.uk.

To donate, go to: www.communityfoundationwales.org.uk/our-communities-together-a-cost-of-living-crisis-appeal.