Reece Donnelly, a theatre school entrepreneur, reportedly quit for health reasons as he left this week's episode of the popular BBC reality show.

News that the candidate had quit the show was widely reported after he told the Daily Star: "I could not continue in The Apprentice due to being unable to complete the task in Dubai for health reasons.

"My goal of being on The Apprentice was to showcase that Scotland has amazing businesses and entrepreneurs. I really hope I’ve done that.

"I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time on the show and I’m looking forward to watching my fellow candidates in the rest of the series.

"I’m so grateful for my time with Lord Sugar and the team."

READ MORE: The Apprentice star Reece Donnelly from Glasgow quits show

Reece Donnelly quits show in week six as candidates jet off to Dubai

While Reece Donnelly was present at the start of the show, he was forced to leave because of health reasons.

However, his disappearance was not acknowledged by any of the contestants as he stopped appearing in the show within a few minutes of it starting.

He was present when they were informed that they would be going to Dubai before bizarrely exiting the show.

Near the end of the show, Lord Sugar acknowledged his absence, saying: “As you know Reece wasn’t able to take part in the task and has subsequently left the process.”

The Apprentice fans react after Reece Donnelly quits the show over health issues

Users took to Twitter to express their confusion after he disappeared from the show:

One user said: "He’s just vanished from the show. They haven’t even mentioned it. They haven’t shown him. Nothing. He’s just not THERE."

Another said of his leaving the show: "Eh?! When did that happen?!"

One fan who saw the lighter side of the situation said: "Reece this episode" before cutting to the comedic video.

Another expressed their concern over surprise double firings, saying: "The chances of a double firings are getting slimmer now."

The Apprentice airs on Thursdays from 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.