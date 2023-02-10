There will be 10,000 free tickets available for the star-studded coronation concert at Windsor Castle, the BBC has announced.

The event which will be staged on the castle’s East Lawn and is set to feature global “music icons and contemporary stars” will be the first time a concert has been held in the grounds of the Berkshire royal residence, the BBC said.

Those who don’t get tickets will be able to tune in from home as it will be available to watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds, with the line-up due to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The coronation concert will be held in May (Image: PA)

How to get tickets to King Charles III’s coronation concert

Members of the public can enter the national ballot to secure tickets when it opens on Friday, February 10 at 7am.

The coronation concert will take place on Sunday, May 7 at Windsor Castle.

They are invited to apply for tickets via the BBC website and the ballot will close just before midnight on February 28.

Winners will be allocated based on the geographical spread of the UK’s population and not on a first-come, first-served basis, with 5,000 people each given a pair of tickets in the ballot run by Ticketmaster.

The Ticketmaster website link will only be live when the ballot begins.

Winning ticket holders will be selected after February 28.

The concert will be held outside and is expected to begin mid-evening and last for around 2-3 hours.

No umbrellas, folding chairs or large flags will be allowed into the arena.

The national ballot will open on Friday February 10 (Image: PA)

The standing area will be uncovered and open to the elements so concert-goers are advised to bring a waterproof coat in case it rains.

While there is no dress code as such, on a list of frequently asked questions on the BBC website, guests are urged to “please avoid wearing clothing with large slogans and offensive wording”.

Revellers will not be able to take alcohol or food in with them but they will be able to buy food and drink inside.

They are allowed to bring an empty water bottle to fill up at the water fountains.

Charlotte Moore, BBC chief content officer, said: “The coronation concert on the BBC will bring the nation together to mark this momentous occasion and we are thrilled to be able to offer the public the opportunity to be part of the event at Windsor Castle through a national ballot, as well as providing audiences with exclusive coverage across TV and radio.”

What to expect from the coronation concert

One of the highlights will be “Lighting up the Nation”, in which famous locations across the UK will be lit up with projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.

Stars from both stage and screen will deliver a selection of spoken word sequences and a world-class orchestra will play interpretations of musical favourites fronted by famous entertainers.

The Coronation Choir will also make an appearance.

This choir is a diverse group that will be created from the nation’s keenest community choirs and amateur singers from across the UK, such as refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ singing groups and deaf signing choirs.

The Coronation Choir will appear alongside The Virtual Choir, made up of singers from across the Commonwealth, for a special performance on the night.

Volunteers from the King and Queen Consort’s charity affiliations will also be in the audience.

The remaining tickets will be made available to charities who work in support of young people, the military, the environment, their local communities and the wider Commonwealth.