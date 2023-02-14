JOSHUA HEARD, 25, of Woodside, Duffryn, Newport, was fined £120 after he pleaded guilty to racially/religiously aggravated harassment, alarm or distress at a Wetherspoons pub in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, on May 28, 2022.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

JAMES LEE WEBBER, 31, of Lime Crescent, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance on Malpas Road on September 13, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

THOMAS RAYNER, 21, of Yewberry Lane, Newport, was ordered to pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on August 28, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

SIMARA DA CONCEICAO FORTES, 27, of Winchester Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the B4245, Magor Road, Langstone, on August 10, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

PHILLIP STEVEN GULLIFORD, 50, of Herbert Walk, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Cardiff Road, Belle Vue, on July 31, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SIROJIDDIN KUSHMURODOV, 27, of Commercial Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Queensway on October 12, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARETH MURDOCK, 33, of Carn Y Cefn, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £455 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 48mph in a 30mph zone on Beaufort Road on August 26, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with five penalty points.

MOHAMMED WASEEM, 33, of Hereford Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £935 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

GRANVILLE COTTLE, 52, of Newport Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on August 27, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

DANIEL JAMES HOWELLS, 32, of Gaer Park Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £171 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 27mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on August 25, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

MARSHALL WILSON, 58, of Glenview Terrace, Llanbradach, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A472 in Newbridge on September 17, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.