Anyone who breaches a new rule by staying for longer than 10 minutes could be fined £100, signs in the car park warn.

The new 10-minute stay rule is being enforced at the Morrisons car park in Cwmbran.

The rule will only apply while the store is closed, and Morrisons says this is to tackle any problem behaviour associated with late-night drivers.

A spokesperson for Morrisons told the Argus: "We can confirm that we have introduced a new ten minute limit in our car park between the hours of 11pm-5am Monday to Sunday whilst the store is closed to deter anti-social behaviour.

"New signs were introduced in advance to make customers aware of the changes before they took effect."

The car park is monitored by CCTV and enforcement is managed by a third-party company.

During opening hours, Morrisons in Cwmbran already has a three-hour stay limit for its car park.

Anyone who parks for longer than that can also face £100 fines.