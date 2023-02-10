In January, Newport City Council’s planning department rejected the planning application for Wibli Wobli Nursery at Wern Business Centre.

In its refusal, the council stated the site would not have “suitable and safe access arrangements” for children, due to the area being used by Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV).

As a result, the applicant has “totally separated” the parking from the nursery.

The design and access statement reads: “All new movements will be via a dedicated access road, with dedicated parking and no cross over between commercial and children.

“The parking relating to the nursery will enter in a forward gear and leave in a forward gear and have parking and turning to the highways for Wales standards. The drop off/pick up/short stay is self contained. The staff car park is separate and will remain with Wern House.”

The office block is proposed to have a capacity of 50 children at one time and the design and access statements said there is “no history of problems”.

Tots-Play company is located on the ground floor of the building at the industrial estate – which the council has confirmed only has permission for office-use.

The nursery is proposed to be open from 7.30am until 6pm, Monday to Friday, and employ ten members of staff.