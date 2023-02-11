He is currently being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary, near Ponthir.

A spokesman for the sanctuary said: "Brock came into our care due to his owners not being able to provide for all of his needs anymore, due to older age.

"The owner therefore, made the difficult decision to pass Brock into our care to help him find a new home.

"Brock is a six year old Patterdale terrier who is very typical for his breed. He is very friendly towards people but is not a "lap dog".

"Brock has a strong dislike of cats and is unable to live in a household with small furries, such as rabbits and hamsters, due to his natural instincts. Brock would prefer, and be best suited to, living in a home where he is the only dog.

"Brock enjoys playing with a ball and once he has found a toy that he loves, he will fixate on it. Brock often stands up on his back legs for treats!

"We have been informed that Brock is not keen on going to the groomers or being overly handled in this way.

"Ideally, Brock would like a home with a medium to large, fully enclosed garden where he can explore. Due to Brock's breed, a fully enclosed garden is essential.

"He would like his new humans to have some prior knowledge and experience of terrier type dogs. He would be happy to live in a family with dog savvy children, over the age of 12. Once settled in, he may be able to be left alone for two or three hours a day."

The spokesman said: "Brock will need some help strengthening his training skills such as sit, stay, down, come and his loose-lead walking, he already has some skills in this area. Brock may benefit from attending "force, free/positive reinforcement" training classes."

All Adopters are offered telephone support from the sanctuary's dog training and behaviour advisor, for as long as required.

For more details go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/