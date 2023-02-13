When you're going somewhere to eat or drink it's important to know your food is being prepared in a clean and hygienic environment.

The Food Standards Agency rank businesses from zero - meaning urgent improvement is necessary - and five – meaning hygiene standards are very good.

The inspections are carried out by the relevant local authority and findings are updated on the FSA website whenever there is a new inspection.

Businesses in Wales are also required to display their hygiene ratings.

Inspectors mark businesses on the following three elements:

How hygienically the food is handled: How it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored;

The cleanliness and condition of the buildings: The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities;

Food safety management: How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe to eat and if the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

Thankfully for those fans of Wetherspoons customers can drink their pint knowing the chain has good hygiene ratings.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “High standards of hygiene at our pubs is of paramount importance to Wetherspoon.

“Customers rightly demand the highest hygiene standards, and we are delighted that our pubs received the highest rating possible.”

Wetherspoon food hygiene ratings in Newport and Cwmbran:

The John Wallace Linton: Food hygiene rating five

Located on 19-21 Cambrian Road, Newport this Wetherspoons was last inspected on January 20, 2022.

The food safety officer found that the management of food safety and hygienic food handling were very good.

Inside The John Wallace Linton (Image: JD Wetherspoon)

Inside The John Wallace Linton. Picture: JD Wetherspoon

A rating of good was given to the cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building.

The John Wallace Linton, in Newport, and The John Fielding, in Cwmbran, were some of the pubs that were awarded with a ‘platinum plus' rating by inspectors in the Loo of the Year awards.

A platinum plus loo in The John Wallace Linton. (Image: Newsquest)

A platinum plus loo in The John Wallace Linton. Picture: Newsquest

The Godfrey Morgan: Food hygiene rating five

Newport’s Godfrey Morgan on 158 Chepstow Road was last inspected on June 29, 2022.

A rating of good was given to the hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building.

The management of food safety was found to be very good.

The John Fielding: Food hygiene rating five

Located on 1 Caradoc Road, Cwmbran this Wetherspoon was last inspected on September 14, 2022.

The food safety officer found that the cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building were of a good standard.

Outside The John Fielding (Image: JD Wetherspoon)

Outside The John Fielding. Picture JD Wetherspoon

Management of food safety and hygienic food handling were both rewarded with a standard of very good.